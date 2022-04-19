Prominent film producer Narayan Das Narang is passes away

Hyderabad: Film producer Narayan Das Narang on Tuesday passed away at Star hospital while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad. Narayan Das Narang was suffering health issues from a few months.

Narayan Das K. Narang is an Indian film Producer, who has worked predominantly in Tamil movie industry. has worked in popular movies like D 46, The Ghost. 's previous film to hit the theatres was D 46 in the year 2023. He has worked in the movie Lakshya, Love Story. 's previous film to hit the theatres was Lakshya in the year 2021.