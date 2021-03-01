Tollywood: From the last few months, it is being heard that Young Tiger Jr NTR is all set to make his television comeback soon. The news is indeed true and the actor will be soon hosting the new season of the popular television show Meelo Evaru Koteeshwarudu.

This time, the show will be aired on Gemini TV. According to the sources, the makers have already shot a promo of it and the clip will be aired next week. Even though NTR is yet to complete the shooting of his next film RRR, we hear that he gave dates to MEK as well. It looks like the Kantri actor will balance the work of both projects.

NTR earlier hosted the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu. It was a super hit and many people were disappointed when he didn't return for the next three seasons. Now, fans are elated to know that Tarak will be coming back on television soon. We have to see how many TRP records will he break this time.