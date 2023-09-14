‘Proud’se Single’ from ‘MAD’ is a boost to the buzz of the film

Sithara Entertainments is now gearing up to present one of the Maddest Ever Entertainers, “MAD” with youngsters at the helm. Suryadevara Haarika is debuting as producer with this film while Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is presenting it. Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas is co-producing the film. “MAD” cast features youngsters like Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nithin, Sri Gouri Priya Reddy, Ananathika Sanilkumar, Gopikaa Udyan in lead roles.

Bheems Ceciroleo, who gave blockbuster like ‘Dhamaka’ is composing music for the film. “MAD” team has released a proud anthem for all Singles, "Proud'se Bolo I'm Single" from the album.

The song features lyrics pertaining to lead characters explaining why one should be happy and proud to be single and not mingle in life. It is set to rock the dance floors as the peppy tune and catchy lyrics give a vibe to shake for all youngsters, especially, singles without any gender biases.

Movie is written and directed by debutant Kalyan Shankar. Shamdat and Dinesh Krishnan N handled cinematography. Navin Nooli is editing the film.