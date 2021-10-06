PSPK to resume the shoot of 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

Power Star Pawan Kalyan joined hands with director Krish and is all set to come up with a period drama 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'. The shooting of the film got halted in March this year.

Recently, Director Krish revealed that 25% of the shooting is already completed and they have filmed some crucial scenes on Pawan Kalyan near Charminar and Machilipatnam port. However, this shooting got halted because of the sudden rise in covid-19 cases.

Now, the makers are planning to resume the shooting from the second week of November. They are planning to complete a major episode in this upcoming schedule.

On the other hand, Krish is also equally busy with the promotions of his upcoming film 'Kondapolam' starring Vaishnav Tej and Rakul Preet.

