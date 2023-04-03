Pujita Ponnada Is Introduced As Ruhana From Ravi Teja's Ravanasura Movie

Tollywood's mass maharaja Ravi Teja is ready to entertain the movie buffs and his fans with Ravanasura in just a week's time. As the release date is nearing, the makers already launched the trailer and showcased this energetic actor in a terrific appeal along with Sushant and other prominent actors. Off late, the makers also introduced Poojita Ponnada as Ruhana and shared her first look poster on social media…



Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "Introducing @pujita_ponnada as Ruhana from the world of #Ravanasura. She is slick and fierce, all set to take you on a exhilarating ride from April 7th!"

Poojita looked awesome in the poster and is introduced as Ruhana in the poster. She is essaying the role of a cop in this action thriller.

Going with the earlier released trailer, it first showcased Ravi Teja as a criminal lawyer taking a toll on the rowdies. Then he is seen romancing three lead actresses Anu Emmanuel, Faria Abdullah and Megha Akash. The track is all hilarious too. Then Sushant is seen in a villainous avatar while Ravi Teja is seen in some action sequences. But in the end, Ravi Teja accepts his crimes but justifies them by being a criminal lawyer who is good at law.

Casting Details Of Ravanasura:

• Ravi Teja as Adv. Ravindra

• Sushanth as Ram

• Jayaram

• Hyper Aadi as Adv. Babji

• Anu Emmanuel

• Megha Akash

• Faria Abdullah

• Daksha Nagarkar

• Pujita Ponnada

• Rao Ramesh

• Murali Sharma

• Sampath Raj

Ravanasura movie is directed by Sudheer Varma and is produced by Abhishek Nama under his home banner Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Work banners. Even the caption, "Heroes Don't Exist" also upped the excitement on the movie! It will hit the theatres on 7th April, 2023!

