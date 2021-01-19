Puri Jagannadh introduces Vijay Deverakonda as a crossbreed

Tollywood: Ace director Puri Jagannath who recently delivered a blockbuster movie 'iSmart Shankar' is currently busy with his upcoming movie starring Vijay Devarakonda.

Billed to be a sports drama, Vijay Devarakonda is going to play the role of a boxer in this movie which is also going to have a pan Indian appeal. Popular Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is presenting the Hindi version of the movie. On this note, Puri took to twitter to announce the title of the movie as 'Liger'. "Lion @DharmaMovies & Tiger @PuriConnects, The duo embarking to Roar together to cross all linguistic barriers to entertain. Presenting Rowdy @TheDeverakonda as #LIGER #SaalaCrossbreed. A film by #PuriJagannadh" tweeted Puri Connects showcasing Vijay in a fighter look on the poster.





Puri Jagannadh in association with Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta are bankrolling this project. The makers are yet to unveil the release date of the film.