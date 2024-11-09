Pushpa-2: The Rule to Launch Grand Promotional Tour Across Seven Indian Cities

Pushpa-2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, is all set to make waves worldwide with its grand release on December 5. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings, the film promises to be a major box office hit. As part of the promotional campaign, the makers have announced a grand promotional tour that will cover seven major cities across India.

With its pan-India appeal, Pushpa-2 has already made an impact even before its release, breaking advance booking records in the United States. Fans of Allu Arjun, who is widely loved as the Icon Star, are eagerly awaiting the film, and to keep the excitement high, the team has revealed that promotional events will take place in Patna, Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

The promotional events are expected to be massive, engaging audiences with live interactions, special performances, and exclusive glimpses from the film. These events will help generate further buzz around the film ahead of its global release.

As the movie nears completion, with final shooting and post-production in full swing, Pushpa-2 is poised to break records and take Indian cinema to new heights. Along with Allu Arjun, the film features a star-studded cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, and Rao Ramesh. With such a talented ensemble and a solid fan base, Pushpa-2 is expected to dominate the box office when it hits theatres worldwide.