Pushpaka Vimanam: Vijay Devarakonda Releases The Peppy Lyrical Video Of The Song ‘Silakaa’ From The Movie

Anand Devarakonda, who captured the pulse of movie buffs with his recent movie 'Middle Class Melodies' is once again ready to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie 'Pushpaka Vimanam'. Today being his birthday, his brother Vijay Deverakonda has unveiled a peppy song "Silakaa…" lyrical video on his Twitter page…

I love this song - #Silakaa



I love you - My childhood cricket partner, my school junior, my cheer team, crisis handler, now colleague, forever brother 🤍



Happy Birthday @ananddeverkonda - so glad I've had you through everything!#PushpakaVimanamhttps://t.co/3aZxU5RxrX — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) March 15, 2021

Speaking about the song "Silakaa…", it is all peppy and entertaining. Popular 'Chaman' brothers Raghu master and singer Ram Miryala are seen singing on the stage on the occasion of theprotagonist's wedding. The whole concept of the song is different and peppy too. Anand feels uncomfortable in his own wedding and it seems the bride has already taken control over him.

"Silakaa…" song is crooned by Ram Miryala and also penned the lyrics with the assistance of Anand Gurram. The song sounds like a complete satirical one on the wedding concept and shows of Raghu Master and Ram in colourful attires. They are seen singing on the stage and entertain the audience with funky dance steps. On the whole, the 'Chaman Brothers' are so cool and funky too.

Anand Devarakonda also shared the song on his Twitter page and dropped 'Heart' emojis retweeting Vijay's post…

Speaking about the movie 'Pushpaka Vimanam', it is being directed by Damodara and jointly produced by Vijay Devarakonda on his King Of The Hills and Tanga Productions banners.