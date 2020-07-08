Raashi Khanna ready for item song?

Ravi Teja is currently busy working on a project called Krack. Gopichand Malineni is the director of the film. The film unit is waiting to wrap up the pending shoot and it will happen once the normalcy is developed in the film industry. Soon after this, Ravi Teja will be seen in a film directed by Ramesh Varma. Niddhi Agerwal and Nabha Natesh are in talks for the film. Mass Maharajais currently busy working on a project called Krack. Gopichand Malineni is the director of the film. The film unit is waiting to wrap up the pending shoot and it will happen once the normalcy is developed in the film industry. Soon after this, Ravi Teja will be seen in a film directed by Ramesh Varma. Niddhi Agerwal and Nabha Natesh are in talks for the film.

Currently, the makers are busy with the pre-production activities. Meanwhile, an interesting rumor around the project reveals that Raashi Khanna will do a special song in the film. Raashi Khanna earlier acted with Ravi Teja in the film Touch Chesi Chudu and Bengal Tige. She never did special item songs in films but it could be Corona Crisis that might have pushed the actress to accept the same.

However, Raashi is a great dancer and performer and we look forward to seeing her shaking leg with Ravi Teja soon.