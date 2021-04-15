Raashi Khanna turns TV serial artist?

Tollywood: Raashi Khanna is one of the talented actors in the Telugu film industry. The young heroine is working hard to make an impressive mark at the box office and enter the next league of heroines. How much ever, she is working hard, the recognition she gets is not in accordance with her talent. However, the actress is now working with Maruthi again.

After Prathi Roju Pandage, the actress is back in the direction of Maruthi again. She played Angel Aarna character in Prathi Roju Pandage, and she is rumored to be playing the role of a TV serial artist in the current film. As per the reports, she will also be seen as a lawyer. She recently posted a picture of hers, where she plays a lawyer in the movie.

Gopichand plays the lead role in the film. The movie is titled Pakka Commercial. UV Creations and GA2 arts are producing the film jointly.