Race Gurram sequel without Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun scored a very big hit in his career with the film Race Gurram. The movie stood as one of the super hits in the history of Telugu cinema. It impressed the family audiences and got recognition from one and all. Surender Reddy is the director of the film who is now occupied with the script work of the sequel of the film.

Since Allu Arjun is busy with Pushpa and Icon for the next two years, Surender Reddy wants to cast another hero for the sequel of the film. Ram who wants to gain a family hero image after the success of iSmart Shankar is said to be in talks to play the lead role in the movie.

Surender Reddy is in talks with Ram for quite some time and the project might get locked very soon. Keep watching the space for the official confirmation.