'Radhe Shyam' is a matured love story: Pooja Hegde

Among many upcoming interesting films, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's multilingual love story "Radhe Shyam" is a long-awaited one and lists on the top.

The film has just a few scenes left to shoot and the team are planning to wrap them up soon. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the makers have so far unveiled only a teaser of the film.

In one of her latest interviews, Pooja Hegde said that the shooting is about to end in 10 days or so. In a span of nearly 10 years, Pooja says that she never did a proper love story.

The actress, who has acted in more than 12 films in all languages so far, believes that "Radhe Shyam" is one such film that gave her an opportunity to do a full-fledged romantic film. "It's quite interesting to see Prabhas also doing a romantic film after so much action.

It is the same for me and I'm excited," she added. Talking about the release, Pooja said that it's the producer's final call on when to release the film and it depends on opening theatres and possible third wave. Pooja says that the film is a matured love story. Apart from "Radhe Shyam", the actress will be seen alongside Salman Khan in "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali" and Ranveer Singh's "Cirkus". Pooja is also all set for Vijay's Tamil flick, "Beast".