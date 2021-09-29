Radhe Shyam Makers Stick To The Same Release Date And Confirmed It Once Again

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor who turned into a Pan Indian hero with Baahubali is all busy with a handful of prestigious movies and is now in the best phase of his career. His next movie will be Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam which is the most-awaited one of the season. As the makers of various movies are announcing the release dates after getting clarity on the re-opening of the theatres, even the makers of Radhe Shyam also confirmed their release date once again through social media…



Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh dropped the release date of Radhe Shyam on his Twitter page… Check it out!

He shared the poster of Radhe Shyam movie and wrote, "PRABHAS - POOJA HEGDE: 'RADHE SHYAM' STICKS TO THE ORIGINAL RELEASE DATE: 14 JAN 2022... Team #RadheShyam - starring #Prabhas and #PoojaHegde - have clarified that there is NO CHANGE in its release date... The PAN-#India film will release on 14 Jan 2022."

Prabhas looked awesome in a complete professional avatar holding the briefcase. Even the golden skyscrapers and the sky filled with some signs made the poster worth watching!

Prabhas will be seen as Vikramaditya while Pooja Hegde is essaying the role of Prerna in this love tale!

Radha Krishna Kumar is directing this periodic movie. Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan are roped in to play other prominent roles. This movie is being bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Praseedha Uppalapati under UV Creations banner. The film will be presented by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies and is made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Being a period romance film, the story is set in the backdrop of the 1970s. The movie's shooting took place in beautiful and picturesque places of Hyderabad, Italy and Georgia. The movie is made with a whopping budget of Rs 350 crores.

Well, Radhe Shyam will hit the big screens on 14th January, 2022 on the occasion of the Pongal (Sankranthi) festival.

On the other hand, Prabhas will also be part of Om Raut's mythological movie 'Adipurush'. This much-anticipated flick will have Bollywood ace actor Saif Ali Khan who will be seen as 'Raavan'. Our dear 'Darling' actor will also share the screen space with leggy lass Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi project. He is also part of Prashant Neel's Salaar movie!