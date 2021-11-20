Radhe Shyam: One More Single on the way?

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are playing the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film Radhe Shyam. The film is gearing up for a grand release in theatres in January next year. The film unit confirmed that the film will hit the screens on 14th January.

Putting an end to the long wait, the makers recently launched the film's first single that is trending on the charts. Now, the makers want to make no delay in further promoting the film. They decided to release another audio single now.

If the reports are believed to be true, one more song or song promo is expected to be out on the 23rd of this month.

Radha Krishna Kumar is the film's director. UV Creations is bankrolling the film in association with Gopi Krishna Pictures and T-Series.