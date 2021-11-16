Radhe Shyam: The First Single 'Ea Raathale' From Prabhas's Periodic Love Story Is Out!

A couple of days back, the makers of Prabhas's most awaited movie Radhe Shyam promised that they are going to create noise on social media by releasing the beautiful songs of this periodic love story. Well, they kept their word and released the lyrical video of the first single "Ea Raathale…" from the movie. It is totally beautiful and made the day for all the fans of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde…



Along with sharing the new poster of the movie, they also wrote, "The song that you all have been waiting for, #RadheShyamFirstSingle Lyrical Video is out now!️ https://youtu.be/vHuBCcm7KC8. #EeRaathale from #RadheShyam #Prabhas @hegdepooja @director_radhaa".

Going with the beautiful poster, it is all amazing and showcased Pooja in a complete modern queen attire. She looked awesome in the floral outfit and teamed it with a floral bun hairdo. Prabhas looked handsome in a modish attire!

Well, coming to the lyrical video of "Ea Raathale…" song, it is all beautiful and a complete melodious treat! The concept of the video is all 3D and showcased the love track of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde beautifully. The splendid visuals and fantastic animation made the lyrical video worth watching!

Ace singers Yuvan Shankar Raja and Harini Ivaturi gave their best and took the song to the next level with their amazing crooning. Krishna Kanth's lyrics and Justin Prabhakaran melodious tune made the song instantly top the music charts.

Radha Krishna Kumar is directing this periodic movie while Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan are roped in to play other prominent roles. This movie is being bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Praseedha Uppalapati under UV Creations banner. The film will be presented by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies and is made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Being a period romance film, the story is set in the backdrop of the 1970s. The movie's shooting took place in beautiful and picturesque places of Hyderabad, Italy and Georgia. Well, Radhe Shyam will hit the big screens on 14th January, 2022 on the occasion of the Pongal (Sankranthi) festival.