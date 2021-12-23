Radhe Shyam Trailer: The Epic Love Story Of Vikramaditya And Perna

Radhe Shyam Trailer: Well, from morning we are all awaiting for the trailer of Pan Indian star Prabhas's upcoming movie Radhe Shyam… Finally, the makers unveiled the trailer of this epic love story and treated all their fans… The trailer was launched in the gala trailer release event which is going on at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

Without any delay, let us have a look at the trailer… Here we go!!!

First the trailer starts off with Prabhas aka Vikramaditya flirting the girls giving it a new name 'flirtationship'… He asks his friend to say his mother that there is no line of marriage and love on his hand. Then he is seen romancing with a couple of girls but will stop them from taking the relationship further. But everything changes once he meets beautiful Perna aka Pooja Hegde. After showcasing a few romantic scenes between the lead couple, then Prabhas's intro is shown. He is introduced as great palmist Vikramaditya who can predict the future of anyone reading their palms. But destiny has planned something horrific for them… Their union brings a dreadful storm in the sea and a huge ship is seen sinking in the sea! We all need to wait and watch how will Vikramaditya and Perna unite or will it be a sad ending to their love story… Both Prabhas and Pooja did their best and made the trailer worth watching. Even the high-end visuals and picturesque locations made it look richer on the screen! Well, the veteran actor Krishnam Raju who is also the uncle of Prabhas will be seen on the screens after a long time. He is essaying the role of 'Paramahamsa' in this movie and in the trailer, he is seen introducing Vikramaditya as a great palmist!

Radhe Shyam movie is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and has an ensemble cast of Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. This movie is bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Praseedha Uppalapati under UV Creations banner in association with Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies. This movie will be released in total 5 languages i.e in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

It is a period romance film and the story is set in the backdrop of the 1970s. The movie's shooting took place in beautiful and picturesque places of Hyderabad, Italy and Georgia. Well, Radhe Shyam will hit the big screens on 14th January, 2022 on the occasion of the Pongal (Sankranthi) festival.