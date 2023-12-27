‘Raghava Reddy’ team gets applauds from all corners

"Raghava Reddy" is an upcoming Telugu film directed by Sanjeev Megoti and produced under the Lightouver Cinemusic banner by KS Sankar Rao, G Rambabu Yadav, and R Venkateswara Rao, with T Narasimha Reddy presenting it under Space Vision. The film features Siva Kantamneni, Raashi, and Nandita Swetha in pivotal roles. The movie has garnered significant excitement among fans, and the makers recently organized a grand release event, sharing key details about the film and announcing its release date as January 5, 2024.

During the release event, Prasanna Kumar, Producers Council Secretary, commended the film's production team, highlighting the significant role played by Venkateswara Rao in the industry's transition from Chennai to Hyderabad. He praised "Raghava Reddy" for its diverse elements and emotions, drawing parallels with Balakrishna's "Simha." The film's grandeur was acknowledged as captivating, and the support of the media for smaller productions was emphasized to ensure the industry's thriving.

Lead actor Siva Kanthmaneni expressed his enthusiasm for the film, describing it as his fourth project and emphasizing the blend of comedy, an engaging interval scene, and an emotionally touching climax. He anticipated both appreciation and profits for "Raghava Reddy" and hoped for a positive response from the audience.

Actress Raashi shared her thoughts on the film, expressing her excitement about playing a diverse role as a mother, which she found intriguing and challenging. She looked forward to meeting the audience at the success meet after the film's release on January 5.

Director Sanjeev Megoti clarified the film's genre, stating that despite the title possibly creating doubts, they crafted the movie to appeal to a wide audience. The positive response to the trailer fueled anticipation for the film's release on January 5. Siva Kanthamaneni's performance as criminology professor Raghavareddy was praised, and the director expressed fulfillment after a hiatus of nine years.

Producer Shankar Rao expressed gratitude for the collective effort, acknowledging Sanjeev's convincing narration and Rashi's contribution to the project. The trailer indicated an amazing film, and the team eagerly anticipated the audience's positive response.