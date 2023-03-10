Raghavendra Rao fires on director Tammareddy for criticizing RRR's Oscar campaign

There has been a war of words in the Telugu film industry after Tammareddy Bharadwaj, a prominent director and producer, made an off-the-cuff remark about the expenditure involved in promoting the Telugu blockbuster RRR. Bharadwaj commented that nearly Rs 80 crore was spent on promoting RRR in the Oscars campaign, which led to criticism from some quarters.

However, director K Raghavendra Rao jumped to the defence of RRR, asking Bharadwaj whether he had any reliable information about the expenditure. Rao also pointed out that the movie had received praise from noted Hollywood directors, and advised Bharadwaj to feel proud that a Telugu film was getting international recognition.

The spat has sparked intense discussion among Telugu film lovers, with some wondering whether it will further intensify or remain a storm in a teacup.