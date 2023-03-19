Rahul Sipligunj's 'Oo Sundari' song from 'Ramanna Youth' out now

Proving his acting mettle as an Actor in 'Pellichoopulu', 'George Reddy', 'Pitta Kathalu' and others, Naveen Bethiganti is now ready to show his writing prowess with debut directorial 'Raamanna Youth'.

Engaging with the Promo of the first single 'Oo Sundari' from the movie recently, the full lyrical song out now sounds very native and catchy. Sung by Oscar fame Rahul Sipligunj, these crazy lyrics were written by Kasarla Shyam and the interesting music scored by Kamran make it the loop number on the playlist.

Sensible director Sekhar Kammula released the fun-filled trailer of this super entertaining village based political drama and gave best wishes to the team. Presented by Silly Monks Studios, AAR is producing it under Firefly Arts and movie team is pacing its post-production works aiming to release in theaters soon.