Raj Tarun turns as stand up comedian

Young hero Raj Tarun has teamed up with director Santo Mohan Veeranki for his ongoing project "Stand Up Rahul" where he will be seen as a stand-up comic who is not serious about anything.

"Middle Class Melodies" fame Varsha Bollamma is the leading lady opposite Raj Tarun.

After impressing with first look poster, the team has released a special poster as Raj Tarun's birthday treat.

This poster is equally striking, as Raj Tarun is presented as a stand-up comedian who looks quite poised here. We can also see silhouette image of Raj Tarun in complete bliss.

For the first time, Raj Tarun is playing this unusual character and the film is said to be highly entertaining and it will have elements for all the sections. Dream Town Productions and HighFive Pictures are bankrolling the picture that has music by Sweekar Agasthi.