Raj Tarun’s ‘Bhale Unnade’ teaser promises a hilarious coming-of-age entertainer

Director Maruthi, known for his knack for presenting engaging narratives, unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film "Bhale Unnade," featuring Raj Tarun in the lead role. Directed by J Sivasai Vardhan and produced by NV Kiran Kumar under the banner of Ravikiran Arts, the film is gearing up for its release, much to the excitement of fans.

The teaser offers a glimpse into Raj Tarun's character, a saree draper who finds himself in amusing situations due to his discomfort around women, despite his profession requiring him to interact closely with them. His encounter with a girl who desires a romantic boyfriend sets the stage for hilarity and mischief.





Raj Tarun's portrayal in the teaser perfectly encapsulates the essence of the film's title, "Bhale Unnade," with his distinctive yet comical approach to the character. Director Sivasai Vardhan earns praise for his innovative storytelling and ability to infuse humor into the narrative, promising an entertaining cinematic experience.



Actress Manisha Kandkur shines as the lead actress, adding to the film's charm with her cool demeanor and on-screen presence. The vibrant visuals captured by cinematographer Nagesh Banella complement the film's lighthearted tone, while Shekar Chandra's re-recording work enhances the overall fun quotient.





Overall, the teaser leaves a positive impression, hinting at a promising and enjoyable movie-watching experience for audiences. With its unique premise and talented cast, "Bhale Unnade" appears poised to deliver laughter and entertainment in abundance upon its release.

