Raj Tarun's career hits cross roads

Young hero Raj Tarun failed to make a mark with his last film Iddari Lokam Okate. After teaming up with Dil Raju production for the movie Lover, the actor tasted a flop. He then tonsured his head and took a break from the movies. But again he teamed up with Dil Raju for the movie Iddari Lokam Okate, the remake of a Turkish film. Unfortunately, the film failed big time at the box-office leaving the producers and distributors in huge losses.

It is going to be a washout in some theatres too. Raj Tarun pinned many hopes on the particular film but unfortunately, things did not work in his favor and his career has reached crossroads now. There are no films on hand and until and unless an investor comes forward with a potential script, there is no chance for the hero to recover.