Rajamouli announces Mahesh Babu's film but

Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently working on a film under the direction of Parasuram. On the other side, SS Rajamouli is working on the film RRR. Interestingly, the actor and director duo are planning to come up with an interesting film. Earlier, Rajamouli confirmed that they will work together soon.

Yet again, this morning, Rajamouli confirmed that his next film is with Superstar Mahesh Babu. But, this is not the first time that Rajamouli announced the movie. Mahesh Babu must be ready to do a film with Rajamouli. Right now, Mahesh is busy setting up projects with other directors and Rajamouli is nowhere in consideration list.

As of now, Rajamouli announced Mahesh's movie but we have to see if Mahesh Babu is also interested and ready to do a film right after his next movie.