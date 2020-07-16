Rajamouli decides not to shoot songs for RRR?

Rajamouli is one of the star directors in the film industry now. His films attract huge viewership. His next film is RRR. Jr NTR and Ram Charan play the lead roles in the film. As of now, there is no clarity on when the film's shoot will kick-off.

As a result, Rajamouli has decided to remove a couple of songs from the movie. Although Rajamouli will retain them in the audio album, he is planning not to shoot these songs. Rajamouli wants to cut down the shooting time so that he can finish the movie, on time.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the movie is bankrolled by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments banner. RRR is a fiction tale that takes place between Alluri Seeta Rama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

More details on the film will be out soon.