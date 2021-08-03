Rajamouli is happy with Dosthi

Sensational filmmaker Rajamouli is extremely happy with the way RRR Dosthi single was shot. His son Karthikeya shot the video while SSR was busy with the climax shoot of the movie. Taking to his twitter profile, Rajamouli appreciated his team.



"It was @ssk1122's idea to shoot the music video. I was shooting the #RRRMovie climax song. He and @dancersatzshot #Dosti with @dineshkrishnanb. Great job boys. I was quite happy with how it turned out but didn't expect this wonderful response.

All credits to peddanna @mmkeeravaani and @sirivennela1955 garu for the soulful composition & lyrics.. thanks to our lyricists @madhankarky @MsRiyaMukherjee #MankombuGopalakrishnan @Aazad_Varadaraj for aptly adapting the soul written by Sirivennela garu into all languages. Thank you so much @anirudhofficialand @ItsAmitTrivedi for the fantastic vocals and for patiently taking the time to come and shoot for the music video! Thank you @itsvedhem@IAMVIJAYYESUDAS and #YazinNizar for your wonderful vocals and presence in the video" posted Rajamouli on his twitter handle.



The song was out in five languages on Sunday.

