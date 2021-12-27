Rajamouli opens up about Ram Charan's intro scene

Ace director SS Rajamouli has already spilled the beans about Mega Power Star Ram Charan's introduction scene in RRR. He claimed that this particular scene will give goosebumps for Ram Charan's fans.

"Ram Charan's introductory will be a major highlight of RRR. We shot this scene with more than 2000 actors. Ram Charan enters the frame controlling all these individuals with his dynamism. This particular scene will set the stage for his character arc throughout the film." said Rajamouli. He further added that filming this scene was a tough job. "Getting the sync right between 2000 actors itself was tough and I had to keep my hero Ram Charan right in between them. When I said "action" the dust should rise like anything and it is tough to see what is on the ground. But, Charan did an excellent job in this scene."

Featuring Ram Charan as Alluri Sitaramaraju and NTR as Komaram Bheem, 'RRR' is up for theatrical release on the 7th of January 2022.