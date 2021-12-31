Rajamouli points out a common quality between Prabhas and NTR

The much-awaited magnum opus 'RRR' is all set to hit the theatres for Sankranti next year on January 7, 2022. Featuring Mega Power Star Ram Charan and Young Tiger NTR in the lead roles, SS Rajamouli is wielding the megaphone

The movie unit has been busy with the aggressive promotions and have been giving out so many interviews as well. In one of such interviews, Rajamouli has revealed a common quality between his 'RRR' actor Tarak and 'Baahubali' actor Prabhas. He said that both the actors are worlds apart but have equal love towards food as they both are food lovers. "Prabhas gets food cooked and NTR cooks food very well," said Rajamouli.

DVV Danayya under DVV entertainments is bankrolling this project with a massive budget.