Rajamouli puts strict rules to Mahesh Babu!

Director SS Rajamouli has reportedly advised superstar Mahesh Babu to avoid public gatherings for the next few months. This decision is part of the strategy to keep Mahesh Babu's new look for their upcoming film under wraps. As Mahesh will be seen in a completely new avatar, Rajamouli wants to maintain the look as a surprise for the audience.

The pre-production work for the film is currently underway, and Rajamouli has already started casting for various roles. Mahesh Babu has begun bulking up for the film, and to ensure he gets the desired look, the makers have enlisted the services of a Hollywood trainer.

The much-anticipated film, tentatively titled "Maharaja," is said to be an adventure thriller. The makers are keen on maintaining secrecy around Mahesh Babu's character, and hence, the decision to limit his public appearances for some time. Fans are eagerly awaiting updates on this high-profile collaboration between Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu.