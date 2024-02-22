  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Rajamouli puts strict rules to Mahesh Babu!

Rajamouli puts strict rules to Mahesh Babu!
x
Highlights

Director SS Rajamouli has reportedly advised superstar Mahesh Babu to avoid public gatherings for the next few months

Director SS Rajamouli has reportedly advised superstar Mahesh Babu to avoid public gatherings for the next few months. This decision is part of the strategy to keep Mahesh Babu's new look for their upcoming film under wraps. As Mahesh will be seen in a completely new avatar, Rajamouli wants to maintain the look as a surprise for the audience.

The pre-production work for the film is currently underway, and Rajamouli has already started casting for various roles. Mahesh Babu has begun bulking up for the film, and to ensure he gets the desired look, the makers have enlisted the services of a Hollywood trainer.

The much-anticipated film, tentatively titled "Maharaja," is said to be an adventure thriller. The makers are keen on maintaining secrecy around Mahesh Babu's character, and hence, the decision to limit his public appearances for some time. Fans are eagerly awaiting updates on this high-profile collaboration between Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X