Rajamouli to meet Pawan Kalyan?

Sankranti 2022 is all fired for Tollywood industry. Like every year, there are multiple films getting ready for the clash. This year becomes more special with all the big heavy weights like Ram Charan and Jr NTR's 'RRR', Pawan Kalyan's "Bheemla Nayak' and Prabhas "Radhe Shyam" are set to clash at the box office. This clash is healthy for the box office but it's not for the producers.



Being so, initially "Sarkaaru Vaari Paata" as well was in the race but after request from Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu decided to postpone it to April 1, 2022. Rajamouli's "RRR" is shot lavishly at enormous budget and hence it requires for solo release to get the money back. Like "Sarkaaru Vaari Paata", "Bheemla Nayak" was expected to postpone as well but the film crew has repeatedly been stressing on Jan 12 release on social media walls.

Hence, Rajamouli is expected to meet Pawan Kalyan personally next week and request him to postpone the release of "Bheemla Nayak". It will be interesting to know the outcome of the meeting, we will have to keep our fingers crossed.