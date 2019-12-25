Rajamouli's Feedback for Keeravani's Sons

Mathu Vadalara is the new Telugu movie at the box-office now which marks the debut of a bunch of newcomers. The movie unit is extremely happy with the way things are progressing on the release day. Rajamouli shared his feedback on the film and he is happy that his brother Keeravani's sons made him proud.

"Watched #MathuVadalara last night! A gripping suspense thriller with loads of fun... @RiteshRana is a talented new-age director and has a bright future ahead. Maa pillalu gurinchi nenu elaa cheppukovaali... I am really proud of @simhakoduri2302 and @kaalabhairava7. But please let me know your opinions... It will surely help them correct themselves and get better...Congratulations to Clap Entertainment & @MythriOfficial. #MathuVadalara" posted Rajamouli on his Twitter profile.

Watched #MathuVadalara last night! A gripping suspense thriller with loads of fun... @RiteshRana is a talented new age director and has a bright future ahead. Maa pillalu gurinchi nenu elaa cheppukovaali... I am really proud of @simhakoduri2302 and @kaalabhairava7. pic.twitter.com/TZXkJ2gJAi — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) December 25, 2019





Directed by a newcomer Ritesh, Keeravani's son Simha Koduri made his acting debut.



