  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

Red Fort blast case: Delhi court extends NIA custody of two accused

  • Created On:  27 Dec 2025 8:14 AM IST
Red Fort blast case: Delhi court extends NIA custody of two accused
X

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday extended the National Investigation Agency’s custody of two accused in the Red Fort blast case, allowing the probe to continue as investigators piece together the events leading up to the attack.

Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma permitted the NIA to quiz accused Yasir Ahmed Dar for ten more days, while co-accused Dr Bilal Naseer Malla will remain in the agency’s custody for another eight days.

Tags

Red Fort Blast CaseNational Investigation AgencyCustodyDelhi Court ProceedingsTerror InvestigationNational Security and Law
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Chikkamagaluru: Tourist jeep overturns, seven hurt

Chikkamagaluru: Tourist jeep overturns, seven hurt

National News

More
Share it
X