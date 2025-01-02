Rajendra Prasad, Archana reunite for ‘Shashtipurthi’

Shashtipurthi, an upcoming family drama, is currently in production, featuring rising star Roopesh in the lead role. The film, produced by MAA AAI Productions, marks a significant reunion of veteran actors Rajendra Prasad and Archana, who share the screen together for the first time in 38 years since their iconic collaboration in Ladies Tailor (1985). Akanksha Singh plays the female lead opposite Roopesh.

Directed by Pavan Prabha, the film promises to be a family-oriented drama with strong emotional depth. One of the most exciting aspects of Shashtipurthi is the collaboration between two of India’s most legendary musical talents—Ilayaraja and MM Keeravani. The film features a song titled Edo Ye Janmalodo, composed by Ilayaraja with lyrics penned by Keeravani, marking a historic musical partnership.

Pavan Prabha, the film's director, shared his excitement about this rare collaboration, calling it a special moment for the film industry. Producer Rupesh Chowdary also expressed his gratitude for working with such revered veterans, noting that the film will resonate with audiences for its heartwarming and relevant themes. The production is complete, and the release date will be announced soon.