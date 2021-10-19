  • Menu
Rajinikanth's domination in Telugu!

Superstar Rajinikanth's next film is titled Annatthe. Siva is the film's director. The film unit is busy with the post-production activities now. The makers are planning to come up with a grand release in Telugu too. Already, there are reports about the film's rights being sold for a fancy amount.

Now, there are reports that the film will have a release during Diwali in a maximum number of theatres on November 4th. Since there is no other biggie heading for a release during Diwali, the Telugu box office will have domination from Rajinikanth.

Naga Shaurya's Varudu Kavalenu is confirmed for a release during Diwali and there are a few other projects gearing up for a release too! As of now, there is no clarity on other releases.

Meena, Khushuboo, Keerthy Suresh, and Jagapathi Babu are a part of Annatthe.


