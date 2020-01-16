Rajini's Darbar latest box office collection report

Rajinikanth's Darbar is performing very less in both the Telugu states and the situation is no different in Tamilnadu. According to the trade buzz, the other Sankranthi release Darbar has a below-par first week in Tamil Nadu state with a gross of 55 Crores. The numbers of the movie at the box-office currently are even less than Petta which made 58 Crores in the first week. This is so surprising that Darbar could not collect more numbers, even with a hit talk.

The following are the Top 3 first week grosser in Tamil Nadu state so far.

Sarkar: 102 Cr

Bigil: 101 Cr

Mersal: 89 Cr

The exciting news is that all the three movies belong to Vijay and the top film Sarkar, is directed by AR Murugadoss.

Let us see if any miracles take place so that Darbar achieves big numbers in the coming days.