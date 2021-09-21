Raju Sundaram to direct Sharwanand?

Sharwanand is one of the most wanted actors in the Telugu film industry. The young hero is currently busy working on a couple of interesting scripts. Meanwhile, there is a buzz that choreographer Raju Sundaram wants to team up with the young hero.



As of now, there is no confirmation on the film but most likely, the project will surely hit the floors sometime next year. Vakkantham Vamsi is planning to pen the film's script and Raju Sundaram is planning to make a comeback to direction after a long time. The film will mark Raju's debut as a director in Telugu.



UV Creations that produced multiple films with Sharwanand is planning to pool the resources for the film. The complete details of the cast and crew along with the official announcement will be made soon.

