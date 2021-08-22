Rakhi With Bholaa Shankar: Keerthy Suresh Wishes 'Happy Raksha Bhandan' Tying A Rakhi To Chiranjeevi
- The makers of Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar released a special ‘Rakhi’ video on this auspicious day
- Keerthy Suresh is seen tying a ‘Rakhi’ to Mega Star in this video and showcased the lovely bond of brother and sister!
- Bholaa Shankar movie will be directed by Meher Ramesh and the title poster is unveiled today!
Today being the special day for all the fans of Mega Star Chiranjeevi, the social media sites like Twitter and Instagram are filled with wonderful birthday wishes for this legendary actor. On this special day, the makers of Chiranjeevi's next movie God Father and Bholaa Shankar have unveiled the title posters and treated the fans of this ace star. Off late, the makers of Bholaa Shankar also shared a special 'Rakhi' video and showcased Keerthy Suresh tying a Rakhi to the Megs star.
In this video, Keerthy Suresh is seen tying the bond of love 'Rakhi' to Mega Star Chiranjeevi! Both are seen twinning in the peach coloured outfits and looked awesome together! Keerthy wore a designer peach salwar and upped her look with those 'jhumkis'.
Speaking about the movie Bholaa Shankar, it is being directed by Meher Ramesh and is produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. With this video, we came to know that Keerthy Suresh is also part of this most awaited movie.
Mega Star is also acting in Koratala Siva's Acharya and Mohan Raja's God Father movie which is the remake of Lucifer!
On the other hand, a few other Tollywood actors also wished Chiranjeevi on this special day… Take a look!
Charmee and Puri Jagannadh
Sampath Nandi
Ram Potheneni
Rohit Nara
Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi Garu…