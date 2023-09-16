Live
- Maharastra Builders hails Telangana govt on fast pace development
- Eye on polls, Maha largesse of Rs 59K cr to Marathwada region
- Seetharam's 'Smart Vision' help people with visual disabilities
- KCR held Modi responsible for delay in Krishna water sharing between AP & Telangana
- TEDxHyderabad a remarkable journey
- In its 10th edition, TEGC 2023 is back to crown India’s new esports champions
- It is a historic day for Mahbubnagar and Rangareddy districts: KCR
- NSDC International partners with AnywhereJobs and cargoGO for upskilling and placement of trailer drivers in Europe
- Chandrayaan-3, this dialogue delves into uncharted territories. Unlocking India's Space Exploration Vision: Chandrayaan-3's Triumph and more unveiled by Khul Ke
- “I would love to work in multiple regional narratives," says Varun Badola
Rakshit Shetty’s ‘Saptha Sagaralu Dhaati’ locks release date
People Media Factory is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated release of "Saptha Sagaralu Dhaati," the Telugu version of this year's most captivating love story, "Sapta Sagaradachello." Starring the talented Rakshit Shetty, a familiar face to Telugu audiences through his remarkable performances in films like "777 Charlie" and "Athade Srimanrayana," this film promises to mesmerise and captivate viewers with its poignant narrative.
"Saptha Sagaralu Dhaati" introduces Rukmini Vasanth, a fresh and exciting addition to the Indian film industry. The film is helmed by the visionary director Hemanth Rao, known for delivering two consecutive blockbusters with Rakshit Shetty in the past. With "Saptha Sagaralu Dhaati," Rao aims to achieve a hattrick of cinematic excellence, setting high expectations for this heartwarming love story.
The Telugu adaptation of "Sapta Sagaradachello," titled "Saptha Sagaralu Dhaati," promises to be a visual and emotional treat for audiences, and we at People Media Factory are proud to be a part of this extraordinary cinematic journey. The Film is all set to entertain the Telugu Audience on the 22nd of September with a Limited release.