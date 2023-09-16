Rakshit Shetty’s ‘Saptha Sagaralu Dhaati’ locks release date

People Media Factory is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated release of "Saptha Sagaralu Dhaati," the Telugu version of this year's most captivating love story, "Sapta Sagaradachello." Starring the talented Rakshit Shetty, a familiar face to Telugu audiences through his remarkable performances in films like "777 Charlie" and "Athade Srimanrayana," this film promises to mesmerise and captivate viewers with its poignant narrative.

"Saptha Sagaralu Dhaati" introduces Rukmini Vasanth, a fresh and exciting addition to the Indian film industry. The film is helmed by the visionary director Hemanth Rao, known for delivering two consecutive blockbusters with Rakshit Shetty in the past. With "Saptha Sagaralu Dhaati," Rao aims to achieve a hattrick of cinematic excellence, setting high expectations for this heartwarming love story.

The Telugu adaptation of "Sapta Sagaradachello," titled "Saptha Sagaralu Dhaati," promises to be a visual and emotional treat for audiences, and we at People Media Factory are proud to be a part of this extraordinary cinematic journey. The Film is all set to entertain the Telugu Audience on the 22nd of September with a Limited release.