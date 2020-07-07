Rakul Preet Singh is one of the star heroines in South with a handful of projects now. With Corona Crisis, Rakul and all the other heroines got affected a lot. Rakul Preet is currently hoping that the situations will come back to normal. is one of the star heroines in South with a handful of projects now. With Corona Crisis, Rakul and all the other heroines got affected a lot. Rakul Preet is currently hoping that the situations will come back to normal.

Meanwhile, she decided to cut down her remuneration. This has been doing rounds for quite sometime and the reports suggest that she decided to reduce half of her total remuneration. She usually charges 1.5 crores for a film. Now, she decided to charge 75 lakhs for one film. This would surely help the producers in planning the film on a less budget.

At the same time, the heroes should also go easy on their remunerations. As of now, Rakul Preet has Indian 2, a film with Nithiin and a couple of other films on hand.