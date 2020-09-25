Rakul, Namrata, Who Next In Tollywood Drug Link?

Tollywood Drug Link: Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation which started as a probe into the mystery is taking new turns by the day. The case became interesting after Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty admitted to giving him drugs.



The NCB then caught hold of the actor's talent manager Jaya Saha. That's where all the trouble began. The NCB found chats in code language wherein all the names of drug consumers were stored with just a letter. However, after grilling Rhea and her talent manager, the sleuths decoded the initials as Deepika, Shraddha Kapoor and Namrata Shirodkar.



Till now, two big names from the Telugu filmnagar circle have been heard. One Rakul Preet Singh and another Namrata Shirodkar. The entire drug racket reaching the Tollywood circles has made the film fraternity jittery and giving them sleepless nights. Even though no other name has come up yet, fans are wondering who will it be next after Rakul Preet and Namrata Shirodkar.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone reached back Mumbai in a chartered flight with her husband Ranveer in tow from Goa. She has been summoned by the NCB for her drug chats with Jaya Saha along with Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and Shraddha Kapoor. Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar is expected to be summoned next.