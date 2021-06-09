Rakul Preet's family becomes Samantha's fans!

Raj-DK duo directed 'The Family Man' series which is receiving a lot of positive response from the audiences. Manoj Bajpayee plays the lead role in the series while Samantha is also a part of it. Rakul Preet Singh caught up with the show recently and was impressed with it. She shared that her family has become Samantha's fans. Rakul also claimed that she became a fan of Samantha too!



"#familymanseason2 has been watched and its USP is terrific terrific performances by all! @BajpayeeManoj I'm falling short of words to say how outstanding you were in the show! @Samanthaprabhu2 take a bow!! U are fire girl! How brilliantly have you pulled off Raji my family has also become your fan now besides me @rajndk congratulations n more power to you ! @Samanthaprabhu2 @BajpayeeManoj #PriyaManiRaj", tweeted Rakul Preet Singh.



The Family Man season 2 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on the 4th of this month. The show is getting a lot of positive response from the audiences.

