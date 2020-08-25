Ram Charan decides to step back?

Tollywood: Ram Charan made his debut as a producer with the film Khaidi No. 150 starring Megastar Chiranjeevi. After that, he also produced Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Ram Charan wanted to be a part of all his father's movies as a producer and also came forward to produce Acharya. However, there is no name of Ram Charan in the first look poster that came out recently. It is creating a lot of discussions in the film nagar now.

As per the buzz, Ram Charan decided to stay away from production as he is not able to focus on production in a full fledged manner. Ram Charan wants to concentrate on his acting assignments and leave the production to others. KS Rama Rao, Anil Sunkara and other producers are ready to do films with Megastar Chiranjeevi now who eventually will produce the actor's upcoming movies.