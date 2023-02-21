Ram Charan Departs for the US Barefoot For RRR

Ram Charan is en route to the US to attend the 2023 Oscars, where his movie has been nominated for Best Original Song. In adherence to the restrictions followed by Sabarimala temple devotees, he was spotted departing for his international destination dressed in all black and barefoot, accompanied by his team. While he was alone during the departure, there is optimism that Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli will join him soon.

Ram Charan's portrayal has been praised by Western celebrities, such as Avatar director James Cameron, who recently expressed admiration for Ram's character. Cameron described the journey and character development of Ram in the movie as "challenging" and "heartbreaking."

Ram Charan himself has expressed his aspirations to work in Hollywood, acknowledging that cinema is becoming a global industry, and he hopes to contribute to this trend by sharing talent and culture with Hollywood directors.