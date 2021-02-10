Ram Charan keeps directors on hold!

Tollywood: Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is undecided on his next film after RRR. Right now, he is busy with Acharya and RRR. After this, he did not sign a new movie. There are directors waiting to work with him but there is no clarity on the same. Already, Gautham Tinnanuri, Venky Kudumula and Vamshi Paidipally are ready with scripts for Ram Charan.

Ram Charan has been in talks with the three of them for a long time. It looks like Ram Charan wants to team up with a young director, straight after RRR. Ram Charan is said to have impressed with the scripts narrated by Gautham and Venky. He wants to pick one of the two.

Already, there are producers ready for both the directors. Ram Charan has not made his mind yet. After a big film like RRR, Charan wants to go simple with a young director to avoid unnecessary hype. If he changes his mind, he might give a chance to Vamshi Paidipally.