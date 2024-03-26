Live
Ram Charan Teams Up with Sukumar Again for RC 17
Ram Charan is teaming up with director Sukumar again for a new movie, RC 17. This is their second collaboration after the hit movie Rangasthalam. RC 17 is expected to be released in late 2025.
Get ready for a powerful reunion in Telugu cinema! Actor Ram Charan is all set to start work on his next big project, titled RC 17. The most exciting news? This film will mark his second collaboration with director Sukumar after their successful movie 'Rangasthalam', which came out in 2018.
The announcement came on the festive occasion of Holi. Ram Charan himself shared the news on his Instagram, with a photo of him and Sukumar celebrating colours. The caption simply said "#RC17, the force reunites" and tagged the director, the music composer Devi Sri Prasad, and the production house Mythri Movie Makers.
The production house also shared the news, calling it an ‘earth-shattering magnum opus.’ While details about the story are still under wraps, the movie is expected to release sometime in late 2025.
This isn't the only exciting project Ram Charan has coming up. Just a few days ago, he shared pictures with actress Janhvi Kapoor as they began filming for another movie, RC16. This one will reportedly be directed by Sana Buchhi Babu and will have music by the legendary A.R. Rahman. Apparently, the makers considered several actresses before finalising Janhvi Kapoor.
Here's another interesting rumour: reports suggest that Ram Charan might even play a double role in RC16! Janhvi Kapoor is said to be paired with one of his characters, while actress Mrunalini Thakur will play the love interest of his other character.
With these big names and exciting possibilities, RC 17 and RC 16 are definitely movies to watch out for!