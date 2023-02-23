Ram Charan's Blockbuster Movie Set for Re-Release in Theaters

Good news for fans of Ram Charan as Geetha Arts has announced that the Telugu film industry hit Magadheera will be re-released in theaters again on Ram Charan's birthday, March 27, 2023. Magadheera, directed by SS Rajamouli, is a period romantic action drama that features Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Kajal Aggarwal, Dev Gill, Srihari (late), Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Sarath Babu, and others in significant roles. The music for the film was composed by the Golden Globe awardee MM Keeravaani.

With the re-release trend continuing in Tollywood, fans of Ram Charan will have another chance to watch their favorite actor's impressive performance on the big screen.