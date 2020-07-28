Tollywood: Ram Gopal Varma recently tasted a hit with his OTT film Power star. Cashing the craze of Pawan Kalyan, RGV made the film that became a big hit. Now, the filmmaker is looking at coming up with more sequels for the same. With the ticket costs 150 and 250 rupees, RGV received huge profits on the film, on the first day of the release.

The buzz is that RGV is going to tell a story of Prawan Kalyan, before the elections and in another sequel, he wants to reveal Prawan Kalyan's plan of action for 2024 elections.

If RGV is going to come up with two more parts, they will also surely generate the revenue for the filmmaker. Today, he came up with the trailer of the new movie Murder, which will release soon.

The actress @GayatriBhargav1 playing the mother in MURDER is none other than the granddaughter of legendary director Bapu garu🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/UAgl1m0ndj pic.twitter.com/oDfKqZ4YjB — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 28, 2020





The powerhouse actor Shrikanth Iyyangar @drski13 playing the father in MURDER is undoubtedly the best actor I have seen in years..U will be blown with him in Coronavirus and Murder https://t.co/UAgl1m0ndj pic.twitter.com/iTijwmpZoE — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 28, 2020



