Ram not interested in pan-India?

Young hero Ram is currently busy with his recently released 'Red' movie. Kishore Tirumala who previously helmed Ram's Nenu Sailaja and Vunnadi Okate Zindagi movies wielded the megaphone for this project.

Touted to be an action thriller, the movie got released as the official Telugu remake of Tamil super hit movie Thadam and has been receiving a decent response from the audience. As per the latest reports, the movie is now going to get dubbed in seven different languages. This is something new for Ram. Also, when asked about it, the young hero didn't deny it. He further said that he is not interested to do straight more Hindi movie as of now.

On the other hand, Ram has already listened to a few scripts and is yet to sign his next. There is a talk that Ram is going to do a movie with Trivikram but the official confirmation is yet to come out.