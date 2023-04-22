Rama Banam trailer review: Loaded with commercial ingredients

Gopichand's "Rama Banam," produced by People Media Factory, and directed by Sriwass, is all set to hit the screens on May 05, 2023. Dimple Hayati plays the female lead in this family entertainer. The makers launched the theatrical trailer at a grand event held in Rajamundry.



The trailer starts with a dialogue mouthed by Gopichand that his journey is not something he expected or planned. Then Dimple Hayati is introduced as a Youtuber, and we get to see the lead pair's romance. After a few funny scenes, Jagapathi Babu is shown who says that healthy food habits and relationships will save a person.

Then the action element kicks in, and Gopichand looks fantastic in this part. The trailer is neatly packed with family and action elements. It is also loaded with mass dialogues catering to mass audiences. It looks like "Rama Banam" will give the much-required hit for Gopichand, as the trailer has all the commercial ingredients. The production values are neat. The film features an ensemble cast, including Khushbu, Sachin Khedekar, Nasser, Ali, Raja Ravindra, Vennela Kishore, Saptagiri, Kashi Vishwanath, Satya, Getup Srinu, Sameer, and Tarun Arora. Mickey J Meyer is composing the tunes.







