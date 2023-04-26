Ramabanam is a proper mix of entertainment, sentiment and action meant for fans and family crowds: Macho star Gopichand

Ramabanam, produced by People Media Factory, directed by Sriwass, is all set to hit the screens on May 5. The film features Gopichand, Jagapathi Babu, Dimple Hayathi, Khushbu, Khushbu, Sachin Khedekar, Nasser, Ali, Raja Ravindra, Vennela Kishore, Saptagiri, Kashi Vishwanath, Satya, Getup Srinu, Sameer, and Tarun Arora. With a promise to offer a wholesome cinematic experience, the film has all the essential commercial ingredients, with music by Mickey J Meyer.



Ahead of its release, the team came together for a press meet today. "I thank the producers for okaying this script and making it on a huge scale. After Loukyam and Lakshyam, we were keen on working on a family entertainer and both of us liked Bhupathi Raja's story immensely. Madhu, Abburi Ravi chipped in with the script and Dimple Hayathi did a fantastic job. We're thrilled with the response for the songs, we'll meet you in theatres," Gopichand said.

"Many are eager to see me and Gopichand team up on a film again and it gave us all the necessary motivation. We're confident of giving audiences something better than Lakshyam and Loukyam and it was possible only because of the script and the hard work of the team. People Media Factory spent lavishly on the film. The interval and climax are the major highlights. The second half will be a feast for family audiences. I thank the cinematographer, and art director," Sriwass shared.

"The songs and the background score are an asset to the film which has great dialogues and a terrific story by Bhupathi Raja. Prawin Pudi's crisp edits helped the film. Dimple Hayathi plays a substantial role in the film and Khushbu-Gopichand's emotional scenes are true tear-jerkers. Jagapathi Babu has performed well too. The film is a proper mix of entertainment, sentiment and action and it'll entertain family audiences," the filmmaker added.

Dimple Hayathi expressed her happiness in being part of the third collaboration between Gopichand and Sriwass. "I'll be seen as Bhairavi in the film and I hope you all like her and she entertains you. You will enjoy the film in theatres," she stated.

Co-producer Vivek Kuchibhotla mentioned that Ramabanam is ideal for family viewing this summer and said Gopichand's action sequences will be a feast for viewers. "I thank Gopichand and Sriwass for their efforts. Mickey J Meyer has come up with a fantastic album. I'm sure it'll do well at the box office," he averred.

Writer Madhu promised a new twist to a sibling drama with Ramabanam. "The film is a perfect entertainer with all the ingredients in the right mix. Audiences will enjoy it and we can't wait for May 5 already."