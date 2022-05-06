Rana Daggubati And Sai Pallavi's 'Virata Parvam' Release Date Is Out

Finally, the most awaited release date of Virata Parvam is unveiled… Although the shooting of this Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's starrer is wrapped up last year itself, the Covid-19 second and third waves made it get postponed! Finally, now the makers have announced this good news by dropping a new poster of this action thriller.

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi also shared the release date of this movie on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the release date poster, he also wrote, "The wait was long, but we promise you a classic. #VirataParvam Grand Theatrical Release worldwide on July 1st. #VirataParvamOnJuly1st @Sai_Pallavi92 @venuudugulafilm @dancinemaniac @laharimusic @SureshProdns @SLVCinemasOffl".

Set in the backdrop of the Maoist movement, this movie will roll us back to the 1990s of Andhra state and show us the fight of the Maoist leader Rana. Rana also fights for the rights of normal people and question the corrupted leaders. Natural beauty Sai Pallavi will be seen falling in love with Rana without even seeing him. She becomes the fan of his poetry and goes in search of him.

'Virata Parvam' movie is directed by Venu Udugula and has Sai Pallavi as the lead actress. This movie is produced by D. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri under Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas and Suresh Productions banner. The movie is inspired and made based on the true events that took place in 1990s. Rana is essaying the role of Comrade Ravanna and Sai Pallavi will be seen as his admirer named Vennala. Thus, it is going to be a beautiful love story with the backdrop of the Comrade movement. Along with Rana and Sai Pallavi, even Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in roped in to play important roles.

Virata Parvam movie will be released on 1st July, 2022 in theatres!